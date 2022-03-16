ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Brookside students create thank you cards for veterans

By Submitted to the Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCffF_0egcKctx00
Mrs. O’Hara-Langer’s fourth grade class pose for a photo with representatives from the Mecosta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Nichelle Bloomfield, along with her niece, Emma, a student in Mrs. O’Hara-Langer’s class; and DAR regent, Coleen Dice. (Courtesy/Teresa Blair)

BIG RAPIDS — Third and fourth graders from Big Rapids Brookside Elementary recently participated in a creative class project which involved writing letters to veterans.

Nichelle Bloomfield, service for veterans chair, called the local American Legion office and the Saginaw Veterans Administration hospital and reached out to see if a Big Rapids class would like to participate, with the students writing thank you cards to veterans as a project for veterans.

Medal of Honor Mail Call was created by Janine Stange in 2017 as a way for all Americans to express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the nation’s living Medal of Honor recipients. The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is once again partnering with Stange for the sixth annual Medal of Honor Mail Call.

