ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sokowatch rebrands to Wasoko as it raises $125M Series B from Tiger Global and Avenir

By Tage Kene-Okafor
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleB2B retail and e-commerce platforms have primarily tried to fix these inefficient supply chains over the last couple of years and have received substantial investor backing since the pandemic. It has been a hot sector for investors, and today’s news shows they aren’t slowing down in backing these startups...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

UAE BNPL Tabby Raises $54M in Series B Funding Round

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup for Saudi Arabia and the UAE Tabby raised $54 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Saudi venture capital firm STV, according to multiple media reports. The firm has so far raised $180 million in debt and equity...
MIDDLE EAST
TechCrunch

6 African women CEOs discuss how they raised more than $1M in 2021

But according to data from PitchBook, less than 2% of VC funding went to all-women-founded teams in 2021. It’s identical to what’s happening in Africa: Less than 1% of all VC dollars went toward startups with one or more women founders last year, according to The Big Deal, which details investments in Africa. On the bright side, founding teams counting both women and men as members raised 17% of VC investments in Africa in 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Edtech Startup Cialfo Secures $20 Million Funding as part of Series B Led By Tiger Global

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Singapore-based EdTech company Cialfo has secured a further $20 million in funding as part of a Series B extension, led by US-based investment firm Tiger Global. The round follows January’s announcement of a $40 million round co-led by global investment firm Square Peg and Australian-headquartered SEEK Investments, taking the round size to $60 million. This brings the total raised to date to $77 million, including the initial $15 million in Series A funding in February 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#Rwanda#Tiger Global#Techcrunch#East African
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Vodka Company Has the Right Spirits and Growth Outlook

The black-to-white racial wealth gap currently stands at $11 trillion and increases by $300 billion annually. To close the vast financial divide, a new era of Black entrepreneurs should evolve by entering various industries and sectors to sell multiple products and services in domestic and international markets. One example of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Country
Egypt
Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: HealthTech Specialist Doctolib Raises $550M, Value Rises to $6.4B; HSBC to Enter the Metaverse

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, Paris-based Doctolib, an online management software provider for European physicians, has secured $550 million; banking giant HSBC is embracing Web3 by building a virtual stadium in The Sandbox, a leading blockchain-based metaverse. Plus, banking-as-a-service finance startup Treezor in France will...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

As tech companies suspend sales in Russia, what is the actual business impact?

As IDC pointed out in a report published earlier this week, with Ukraine under attack and sanctions being applied to Russia, it will inevitably have some impact on technology companies operating in that part of the world. “The conflict has halted business operations in Ukraine while the Russian economy is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B: Sokowatch Rebrands as Wasoko as it Expands Across Africa; VertoFX Adds 12 New Currencies to B2B Payments Platform

Today in B2B payments, almost half of firms are automating their accounts payable processes as digital solutions provide business-changing information. Plus, meal delivery service Factor launches the Factors for Teams B2B program and SaaS startup Clear adds supply chain technology platform Xpedize. Widespread cash flow shortages have made efficient cash...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Bazaar raises $70 million from Tiger Global and Dragoneer to digitize Pakistan’s retail

The two investors are leading Bazaar’s $70 million Series B funding. Existing backers including Indus Valley Capital, Defy Partners, Acrew Capital, Wavemaker Partners, B&Y Venture Partners and Zayn Capital also participated in the new round, which brings one-and-a-half-year-old startup’s all-time raise to over $100 million. Bazaar is attempting...
RETAIL
pymnts

Mobility FinTech Moove Raises $105M in Series A

Mobility FinTech Moove has raised $105 million in an oversubscribed Series A2 round, and now plans to take its mission of closing the vehicle financing gap in Africa to new markets. The funding, announced in a news release Monday (March 14), will let Moove expand into seven new markets in...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Treezor Is First FinTech to Garner All Payment Licenses in France

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance startup Treezor is the first FinTech in France to receive all eight payment licenses from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), according to a press release on Wednesday (March 16). The additional licenses now mean that Treezor can offer...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Getir is now worth nearly $12 billion after raising another $768 million

Mubadala Investment Company is leading the round, with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global also participating. Originally from Turkey, Getir has quickly expanded its service across Europe and the U.S. Unlike traditional grocery delivery services, Getir lets your order groceries without having to pick a delivery slot. As soon as you send your order, Getir starts working on it.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

European organizations must turn attention to edge computing

European organizations have already won a gold medal when it comes to implementing cloud. They’re poised in pole position, with about four out of 10 workloads in the cloud, overtaking their US peers who stand at three out of 10. About the auhor. Nick Taylor is Cloud First lead...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy