ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Exhibition inspired by vandalised paintings opens at National Gallery

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnV17_0egcKS1Z00

An exhibition inspired by paintings that were vandalised while on display has opened at the National Gallery .

The new work by the gallery’s 2021 artist in residence Ali Cherri is called: If you prick us, do we not bleed?

The exhibition looks at how histories of trauma can be explored through a response to museum and gallery collections.

During research into the gallery’s archive, Cherri, 46, uncovered accounts of five National Gallery paintings that were vandalised while on display.

Cherri said: “It is an honour to have been invited as the artist in residence at the National Gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8EiK_0egcKS1Z00

“The past year has been unprecedented for art institutions, allowing for rethinking the role of the museum in times of crises.

“I am thrilled to be able to spend the year in close proximity to the gallery’s unique collection, as well as that of the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.

“Giving a contemporary artist access to one of the world’s richest collections of paintings is a way of keeping the dialogue going and open for new kinds of engagement.”

Born in Lebanon and based in Beirut and Paris , Cherri uses sculpture, film and installation to pursue the meaning of the built environment and its histories.

He often uses archaeological relics and sites as a starting point to explore the processes of excavation, relocation and the museum classification of objects, animal artefacts, images and their narratives.

For the exhibition, which takes its title from Shakespeare’s play The Merchant Of Venice, Cherri has presented a series of mixed media, sculptural installations that recall aspects of each painting and that imagine its life following the vandalism.

The exhibition has been assembled in the National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing in the form of five vitrines reminiscent of early museum displays and cabinets of curiosity, surrounded by Renaissance paintings, many of which show wounds and suffering.

Cherri is the National Gallery’s second artist in residence to be chosen since the launch of its Modern and Contemporary Programme, following the appointment of Rosalind Nashashibi in 2019.

If you prick us, do we not bleed? will run from March 16 to June 22 in the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Gallery#Art Gallery
ARTnews

Venus of Willendorf’s Origins Are Traced Back to Italy, Solving Longstanding Archaeological Mystery

Click here to read the full article. The source of the materials used to make the Venus of Willendorf, a 30,000-year-old figurine that counts among the world’s oldest artifacts, have long eluded experts. The figurine, which resembles a woman with fulsome breasts and round hips, is made of a rock known as oolite, which isn’t native to Willendorf, the village in Austria where it was found. At long last, how the oolite made its way to Willendorf appears to be solved. An anthropologist with the University of Vienna and two geologists said on Tuesday that the Venus of Willendorf’s oolite most...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Ukraine: Arts and culture heritage buildings, if destroyed, can be rebuilt but never replaced

The tragic loss of life and desperate living conditions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have gripped the world’s attention. However, another threat looms for the country’s heritage architecture, including United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage monuments of global significance. These buildings lie directly in the line of fire as Russian forces advance on Kyiv and increase bombardments near Lviv. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called for the protection of these testimonies to the country’s “rich history.” Medieval, baroque monuments Among the UNESCO World Heritage monuments in immediate danger of destruction is the irreplaceable 11th-century cathedral of...
RELIGION
Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery presents 'Human Nature' exhibit

The Shafer Gallery will present its new exhibit “Human Nature,” starting March 4 through April 1. The exhibit will feature the artwork of three Fort Hays State University graduate students. Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he is excited to be presenting work by very talented artists Mark...
VISUAL ART
TBR News Media

Winners Showcase exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery

It’s time to honor the best of the best. The Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Winners Showcase Fine Art Exhibition kicks off Saturday, March 5 at the Mills Pond Gallery in St. James. The exhibit features winning artists from the 2021 Members Showcase (Kyle Blumenthal, Donna Corvi, Margaret Minardi), A Sense of Place (Gia Horton Schifano) and Visualizing the Past (Lily Newland).
STONY BROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Dayton Daily News

Van Gogh paintings at center of new Dayton Art Institute exhibition

A new Dayton Art Institute exhibition features two Vincent van Gogh paintings on loan from Switzerland. Van Gogh & European Landscapes, which opened Saturday, is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The exhibition centers around European landscape paintings and also includes works by Charles-François Daubigny, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, J M W Turner, John Constable and more.
DAYTON, OH
sciencealert.com

Human-Shaped Sarcophagus Found in Newly Revealed Tombs Beneath The Notre-Dame

Several tombs and a leaden sarcophagus likely dating from the 14th century have been uncovered by archaeologists at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris following its devastating 2019 fire. The burial sites "of remarkable scientific quality" were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the ancient church's spire at the central spot where...
RELIGION
Yale Daily News

Yale University Art Gallery exhibits “Midcentury Abstraction”

Currently on view at the Yale University Art Gallery is “Midcentury Abstraction: A Closer Look” — an exhibition which groups together the works of a diverse array of artists, capturing the breadth and variety of mid-20th century art. Through these carefully selected artworks, the exhibition stitches together...
MUSEUMS
Journal Inquirer

Art galleries: Arts Center East members’ exhibit opens Saturday

Arts Center East’s 11th annual Artist Members exhibit opens Saturday, March 5, at the art gallery and online. Following the opening, exhibit hours are Thursday–Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., through March 26. Admission is free. Each year, Arts Center East dedicates one exhibit to its active artist members.
VERNON, CT
Distractify

Andy Warhol Passed Away in February 1987 — What Happened?

A six-part documentary series on Netflix, titled The Andy Warhol Diaries, looks at the extraordinary life and work of one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century. Originally trained as a commercial artist, Andy Warhol used his practice to challenge ideas about the role of the artist...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Prehistoric finger painting! Children and babies could be responsible for up to a QUARTER of ancient rock art across Spain, hand analysis reveals

Children and babies could be responsible for up to a quarter of prehistoric rock art, a new study has found. Researchers think it was often a family-oriented group activity rather than the work of individuals, with hand analysis suggesting that youngsters aged 12 and under were involved in a lot of the 20,000-year-old paintings in caves across Spain.
VISUAL ART
taoistheway

Ginkgo biloba painting exhibition in Rinconada Library of Palo Alto

There are a lot of ginkgo trees in Northern California, for example in our Cupertino where Pasadena Ave meets StevensCreek Blvd. The leaves of the ginkgo tree are green in spring and summer, which is very beautiful. What's even more beautiful is that it turns golden yellow before falling in autumn, attracting many people to take pictures.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy