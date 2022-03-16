ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney and Travis Barker reveal IVF journey in new The Kardashians trailer

By Mared Parry
 1 day ago

The brand new trailer for Hulu series The Kardashians has been released, and it shows eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian revealing hers and fiancé Travis Barker ’s plans for a baby.

Mum-of-three Kourtney, 42, can be heard saying: “Travis and I want to have a baby” in the long-awaited trailer.

The star’s IVF journey has been no secret, but the trailer has confirmed she and the musician will be sharing their journey on the show.

They’re both seen in a fertility clinic as the doctor says “put the sample in this cup”.

