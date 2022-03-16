ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family of late Baltimore police officer pushing for bill named in her honor

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXjwZ_0egcKMyR00

The family of the late officer Keona Holley testified before the Maryland General Assembly in support of a bill named for her.

Senate Bill 652, or the "Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act" would make it impossible for anyone convicted of murdering, attempting, or conspiring to murder a police officer to be paroled.

Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Dept. and mother of four, was ambushed and shot while in her patrol car in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on Dec. 16.

Holley sustained life threatening injuries in the attack and was taken off life support a week later.

You can read the bill here.

Comments / 10

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Murder#Senate Bill#The Baltimore Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy