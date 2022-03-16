ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

DPS on scene of deadly crash involving college bus

By Erica Miller
 1 day ago

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a college van in rural Andrews County.

RELATED: 9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

According to a DPS spokesman, the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. The head-on collision happened between a University of the Southwest bus or large passenger van and another vehicle.

RELATED: 9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

The road has been closed as crews investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect the road to be closed for the next several hours.

According to the school, the bus/van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams. University leaders said the school is working to notify the families of all those involved in the crash. Additionally, the school will have counseling and religious services available to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Three injured in Tuesday morning crash

UPDATE: All of 130th Street and Slide Road has been re-opened. LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured and two people had moderate injuries after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Lubbock Police. Police said the call came in just after 9:00 a.m. to Slide Road and 130th Street. Multiple vehicles were involved. Authorities […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teen arrested after deadly infant shooting

The following is a press release: (LUBBOCK, TX) – A 14-year-old male is in custody, charged with manslaughter, following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead. Lubbock Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of a shooting victim […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Sunday morning crash leaves two injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured, and another had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers were called at 3:38 a.m. to 34th Street and Quaker Avenue. According to Lubbock Police, 34th Street was closed in both directions from Quaker Avenue to Salem Avenue. The Major […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lufkin police searching for missing 22-year-old

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who suffers from mental health issues was reported missing by his mother in Lufkin. According to police, 22-year-old Javion Jones left his home on Lazy Oaks Street around 9 p.m. Monday just before the storms hit. His mother said that initially, she was not concerned because he sometimes leaves […]
LUFKIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

