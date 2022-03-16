DPS on scene of deadly crash involving college bus

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a college van in rural Andrews County.

According to a DPS spokesman, the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. The head-on collision happened between a University of the Southwest bus or large passenger van and another vehicle.

The road has been closed as crews investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect the road to be closed for the next several hours.

According to the school, the bus/van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams. University leaders said the school is working to notify the families of all those involved in the crash. Additionally, the school will have counseling and religious services available to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

