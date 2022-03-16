ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

9 House Democrats Have COVID After Party Retreat

By Allison Quinn
 1 day ago
Several House Democrats have revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 after a party retreat last week. Many of the lawmakers had been together on the House floor, maskless, for a vote on a spending bill last Wednesday...

