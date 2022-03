The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 2% on Thursday as inflation data came in slightly hotter than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 1.99%, after topping 2% for the first time since Feb. 25. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 7 basis points to 2.374%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO