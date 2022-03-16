ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’; ‘The Witchfinder’ Cast; Sky Super League Trailer; ‘Downton Abbey’ Podcast; BBC Studios Creator Residencies – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are to lead the Jack Thorne-scripted BBC One drama Best Interests . The duo will play married couple Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters: Katie (Alison Oliver) and Marnie (Niamh Moriarty). Marnie has a life-threatening condition and doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. Thus begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Additional cast include Noma Dumezweni, Chizzy Akudolu, Des McAleer, Mat Fraser, Gary Beadle, Jack Morris, Pippa Haywood, Shane Zaza, Lucian Msamati and Lisa McGrillis. Thorne said: “ Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that. But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places.” Executive Producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner, and Toby Bentley with Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One. The series will be directed by Michael Keillor and produced by Jenny Frayn. Filming is currently underway in London for air next year. Endeavor Content has worldwide sales.

‘The Witchfinder’ Sets Final Cast

Upcoming BBC Two comedy The Witchfinder has added a host of cast alongside Tim Key and Daisy May Cooper, as well as dropping a first-look photo. From Baby Cow and written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons ( Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Mid Morning Matters, Veep ), the story follows a failing witchfinder (Key) as he transports a suspected witch (Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes forever. But his captive is the worst possible travel companion: an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal. Newly set cast includes Jessica Hynes, Daniel Rigby, Tuwaine Barrett, Reece Shearsmith, Julian Barratt, Ricky Tomlinson, Rosie Cavaliero, Cariad Lloyd, Ellie White, Vincent Franklin, Joplin Sibtain, Allan Mustafa, Seb Cardinal and Dan Skinner.

Sky Unveils Super League Doc Trailer

Sky has released the trailer for Super Greed: The Fight for Football, a documentary airing later this month about the failed European Super League. Fulwell 73’s doc will tell the story of the most dramatic 48 hours in the history of football, documenting the fiasco that made front page news all over the world, was discussed in UK Parliament and was angrily protested by fans at club stadia. The film will air on March 21 on the Sky Documentaries channel.

Downton Abbey ’ Launches Podcast

Ahead of the spring release of Universal and Focus’ big screen sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era , the Crawley family is getting a dedicated re-watch podcast. The weekly Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast will be hosted by Jacqueline Coley and Anita Rani and feature interviews with cast and creatives. Going back to the very first episode from 2010, the podcast promises a dive into the secrets of the franchise. Guests will include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, Michael Fox, Dominic West and writer Julian Fellowes. Producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge will also participate as will historical consultant Alastair Bruce, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, production designer Donal Woods, casting director Jill Trevellick, and Downton Abbey: A New Era director Simon Curtis. Produced by Limina House, Gobsmack Studios and Somethin’ Else in association with Carnival Films, Focus and Universal, the podcast is available beginning today on all major platforms.

BBC Studios Sets Latest Creator Residents

BBC Studios has set two up-and-coming factual content-makers as the latest intake to its Creator Residency project. Max Tobin and Layla Wright will join the BBC Studios Factual Science and Factual Podcast team respectively for the scheme that nurtures emerging talent. Tobin’s latest film I Will Despise You won him the RTS Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 and Wright has hosted shows for BBC Three and BBC Radio Four. The pair join existing Creator Residents including Liv Little, Danielle Vitalis, Basma Khalifa, Ajay Tegala, Charlie George and Mary O’Connell, who have worked with the likes of Louis Theroux. “Max and Layla are hugely talented and have already achieved an enormous amount of success: growing their own audiences and getting noticed by awards schemes,” said Sarah Farrow, Head of Talent, Unscripted for BBC Studios.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Marlee Matlin To Direct Episode of Fox’s Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is set to make her directorial debut in an episode of Fox’s new anthology drama series Accused, from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). Developed by Gordon, Accused, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

'Downton Abbey': Lesley Nicol on 'A New Era,' Playing Mrs. Patmore and Prince Charles (Exclusive)

Celebrated stage and screen actress Lesley Nicol is back on both as she stars in the autobiographical musical How the Hell Did I Get Here?, which has recently launched its North American tour in Chicago, and reprises her longtime role as Mrs. Patmore in the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel, A New Era. While speaking to ET, Nicol reflects on a decade of playing the cook in charge of the downstairs kitchen staff in the acclaimed British drama and what inspired her return to the stage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie George
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Kevin Doyle
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Jack Thorne
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Michael Sheen
Sacramento Bee

Downton Abbey’s Lesley Nicol Teases Romance, Other ‘Surprises’ in New Movie

As Lady Crawley says, there’s never a dull moment! Downton Abbey 2 is officially in the works, and the film is coming sooner than you’d think. “We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2,” the official Downton Abbey Twitter account wrote in a statement in April 2021.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘Downton Abbey’ Launches Official Rewatch Podcast

“Downton Abbey” is gearing up to return to the silver screen with its second film, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” this May. But now, the British TV phenomenon is also hopping into the audio realm with “Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast.”. Hosted by Rotten Tomatoes awards...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife and Ghosts star is a hit with the Grantchester cast

Call the Midwife and Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie has joined the cast of ITV crime drama Grantchester for its seventh season – with great praise from her co-stars. Ritchie enters as Cathy's (Kacey Ainsworth) niece Bonnie Evans. At the end of season six, Cathy left her husband DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and, previously widowed, embarked on raising her son.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Studios#Bbc One#Film Star#Sky Super League Trailer#Downton Abbey Podcast
The Press

Elizabeth McGovern doesn't understand Downton Abbey's popularity

Elizabeth McGovern “doesn’t understand” the popularity of ‘Downton Abbey’. The 60-year-old actress will reprise her role as Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham, in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’, and although she’s confident it will be a hit, Elizabeth is still unsure why it's so successful.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The 27 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and More

Check out hits like Reacher on Amazon Prime Video and hidden gems like Ragdoll on AMC+. If you're a fan of murder mysteries and crime dramas, you're lucky, because there's a nearly endless supply of great shows to watch. You could stream an episode of a great murder mystery or crime drama every night for the rest of your life and still not get to every show. The genre is so enduring and ubiquitous because it's endlessly adaptable — shows can range from super-realistic to supernatural — and it's particularly well suited to great characters and performances and complex, relevant themes. Crime is a vessel to understand big ideas about society and human nature. And on a less pretentious note, murder mysteries and crime dramas are fun to watch! It's very satisfying to watch a detective try to catch a killer. As you'll see on our list of the best mystery shows to watch right now, there are shows for every tone and taste, from gritty thrillers to clever comedies.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Shining Vale, review: Courteney Cox stars in Sharon Horgan's latest black comedy

Sharon Horgan specialises in creating women who could do with a lie-down in a darkened room. Anna Maxwell Martin in Motherland, Sarah Jessica Parker in Divorce, and now Courteney Cox in Shining Vale (StarzPlay) – they’re all frazzled in a way that other women can recognise. “I’m your mother and I’m doing the best I can!” Cox’s Pat Phelps yells in despair at her teenage children.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Immigrant’: Juliette Lewis Joins Hulu Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Juliette Lewis has been tapped for a key role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Lewis will play the series regular role of Denise. Straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). She...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of the new BBC historical comedy series The Witchfinder

BBC Two's latest comedy series, The Witchfinder, sees Tim Key play a failing witchfinder transporting a suspected witch, played by Daisy May Cooper, across England to a trial that could turn around his fortunes. The rest of the show's cast is made up of a number of faces and names...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Peaky Blinders fans left ‘sobbing’ after ‘heartbreaking’ tribute to Helen McCrory in series 6 premiere

Peaky Blinders fans have praised the show’s tribute to Helen McCrory in its season six premiere.McCrory, who played aunt Polly on the hit BBC crime drama, died of cancer last April at the age of 52.In the first episode of the new season of Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is informed via a phone call that Polly has been killed.A funeral scene then sees Polly laid to rest, with a portrait of McCrory next to her body at the cremation. As the smoke rises up, Polly’s eyes can briefly seen in the sky.Viewers shared their reactions to the...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Fire Erupts at 'Downton Abbey' and 'Peaky Blinders' Set in Yorkshire

A high-profile film set used in the hugely successful "Downton Abbey" and "Peaky Blinders" series is currently engulfed in flames ... after a massive fire broke out in Yorkshire. Reports say the fire broke out midday Thursday at the historic Dalton Mills building in Keighley, West Yorkshire. Video from the...
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey film set caught in huge fire – get the details

A film set used to shoot scenes for Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and more has been caught in a huge fire. The location, which is a mill complex named Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was ablaze on Thursday and saw multiple fire and rescue services called out, according to the BBC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘The Blacklist’ Showrunner John Eisendrath Extends Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television; Sets ‘Alert’ Drama At Fox With Jamie Foxx As EP

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath is extending his relationship with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the long-running NBC drama. He has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony TV through 2025. Under the rich eight-figure pact, Eisendrath will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Blacklist, starring James Spader, which was just picked up for a 10th season. He also has missing person procedural drama Alert in the works at Fox Entertainment with a script, format and back-up script commitment plus penalty. Eisendrath is writing Alert, which he is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy