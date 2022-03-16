Former Amazon Prime Video India Content Chief Launches Production Company 29SeptemberWorks

Click here to read the full article.

Vijay Subramaniam , the former Amazon India and Disney India executive, has launched an independent venture that will develop, produce and finance content for the Indian market.

29SeptemberWorks will have a focus on the Southern Indian region, a booming hub for content that has been growing in influence in recent years.

Headquartered in Bangalore with presence in Chennai and Kochi, the company said it is underway with its first slate of films and shows and is in the process of expanding its creative and development team. On the slate are films in Malayalam and Tamil and series in Tamil and Kannada. It is also partnering with local production houses to co-produce projects.

At Amazon, Subramaniam played a key role as the streamer looked to establish itself in the booming Indian market with originals including Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Breathe: Into the Shadows . The exec also previously had roles at Star Network and MTV Networks.

Vijay Subramaniam said: “Indian content is at its tipping point moment. On one side is a massive and entertainment-hungry population and on the other side is some of the finest content creating minds that the world has seen. 29SeptemberWorks is slated to be a new-age entertainment company that will leverage the best of these two worlds to empower and enable storytellers, especially from the South of India, both in front and behind the camera, to take their craft pan-India and to the world. I hope to leverage my experience in building partnerships with progressive minds and entities and coupled with my personal understanding of the diverse Indian market, the ambition is to build a strong, sustainable bridge between creators and customers and in doing so, expand the canvas of our stories in every respect, creatively and commercially. I am delighted that 29SeptemberWorks has met with such an enthusiastic response in its launch stage itself.”