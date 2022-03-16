ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Pump Patrol: Gas prices take slight dip across the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

After staying level for the past three days, gas prices are taking a slight dip across New York and the Hudson Valley.

AAA says the average for a gallon of regular in Westchester is $4.58. That's down a penny from Tuesday.

Rockland is also $4.58, which is down two cents in the past 24 hours. There was also 2-cent drop in Dutchess as well to $4.50 a gallon.

But there are places to pay even less.

As for the cheapest gas spots,  the Fuelco stations in Valhalla and Yonkers have regular gas for $4.17 a gallon. It's the same price at the Costco in Nanuet, and at the Citgo in Hyde Park, it's $4.29.

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.

Community Policy