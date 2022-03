We had great weather for sitting out on the patio Wednesday, but things are going to get interesting. Rain moves in after the parade on St. Patrick’s Day. That could then turn to snow by Friday morning. However, temperatures look to be over freezing. Impacts may be limited to wet roads, but it could be something to see on the grass and elevated surfaces on Friday morning. Temperatures look to rebound over the weekend, with 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Showers and storms look possible on Monday and Tuesday, too.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO