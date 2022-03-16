ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and beautiful the next two days, rain and cool weather over the weekend | WTOL 11 Weather

WTOL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nicest days of the year so far...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Breezy and bitter cold tonight, staying chilly for Sunday

Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero. Don’t...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtol
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Soar Over The Weekend, Rain Expected On Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may or may not be familiar with the term “wish-casting.” It generally is used as a statement when a forecaster ignores reasonable data and elevates only the parts that he or she wants to happen. Right Now: Coldest start of the next week. Alert: None. Aware: Wind gusts up to 40mph possible on Sunday, Heavy rain may cause some flooding of low lying areas Monday… Chances ticking up just barely for a First Alert Day for early next week. So for a weather forecaster like myself, sometimes I see an extra degree or two of warmth during...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Much Colder Today, But A Warm Weekend Ahead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold and clear Friday is unfolding across Maryland. Temperatures were in the low to mid 20s as we started the day and it goes from being frigid to chilly as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s, despite abundant sunshine.  We have high pressure to thank for the blue skies and cold air, but it will shift offshore tonight.  We’ll wake up to temps in the low 30s on Saturday, and our weekend won’t be as bright as today. Some clouds and some sunshine are in store as temperatures top out in the upper 50s. A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing a chance for showers to western parts of the state. A much better chance for showers for the rest of Maryland lands on Sunday, particularly in the morning. Temperatures might overshadow the wet weather, though, as highs surge into the low to mid 70s. More very warm air is in store on Monday with temperatures inching into the upper 70s. A cold front does arrive on Monday night, and that will bring us rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, much cooler air means Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid 50s.
MARYLAND STATE
WBTV

Unseasonably warm weather continuing through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There won’t be any record-breaking warmth in the forecast this afternoon, but unseasonably warm conditions will return by the end of the weekend into next week. This afternoon: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Weekend: Partly sunny and mild Saturday, mostly cloudy and warmer Sunday. Monday: Warm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm Temps, Rain Showers Heading Into The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 44° TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38° SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66° SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50° (Credit: CBS 2) Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Metro News

Warm weather will transition to cold, snow as weekend begins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While temperatures in West Virginia are forecasted to be in the 60s on Friday, things will change in the late evening hours, resulting in a wet and cold Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, cold air will sweep over West Virginia Friday evening and early...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Windy and warm conditions expected the next two days

Our winds will start to pick up from the south by this afternoon and last through Saturday. Wind gusts could be as high as 40mph, or so. That will send temperatures back into the middle 70s, maybe upper 70s. This will lead to an elevated fire danger for the area...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy