Warm and beautiful the next two days, rain and cool weather over the weekend | WTOL 11 Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold and clear Friday is unfolding across Maryland. Temperatures were in the low to mid 20s as we started the day and it goes from being frigid to chilly as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s, despite abundant sunshine. We have high pressure to thank for the blue skies and cold air, but it will shift offshore tonight. We’ll wake up to temps in the low 30s on Saturday, and our weekend won’t be as bright as today. Some clouds and some sunshine are in store as temperatures top out in the upper 50s. A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing a chance for showers to western parts of the state. A much better chance for showers for the rest of Maryland lands on Sunday, particularly in the morning. Temperatures might overshadow the wet weather, though, as highs surge into the low to mid 70s. More very warm air is in store on Monday with temperatures inching into the upper 70s. A cold front does arrive on Monday night, and that will bring us rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, much cooler air means Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid 50s.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO