GUEST COLUMNIST

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine Week has arrived and is our annual reminder that if governmental transparency is...

www.gaffneyledger.com

Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
State
South Carolina State
The Staten Island Advance

Could columnist please stop whining? (letter to the editor)

I cannot agree more with Mr. John Aquino’s letter to the editor last week regarding Tom Wroblewski’s columns. Just today, I was shocked to read that our Con Edison bills, according to Wroblewski, were doubling. So, I went back over my bills for the last year and, lo and behold, my January 2021 bill was for $120.65 and my January 2022 bill was for $148.33, not exactly doubling nor near to it. It seems to me that if Wroblewski doesn’t have something to complain about or to rile up the masses, he is not happy.
#Scfoia
Daily Montanan

Columnist, author maps out new strategy for conservatives in UM lecture

There is only one problem with the modern conservative movement, according to conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat: It’s not sure what it’s conserving. Douthat was at the University of Montana, speaking as part of the President’s Lecture on Wednesday night. His lecture, “How Reaganism Became Trumpism,” was a survey of how the modern […] The post Columnist, author maps out new strategy for conservatives in UM lecture appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gazette

It is simply not true | Guest Column

Editor’s note: The below was written in response to a Feb. 16 guest column, “The speech I gave at the Jan. 12 WPSD school board meeting,”. The claim that the founders of the United States of America “turned to God” to solve a dilemma about government being “inherently evil” is simply NOT true. NOWHERE in the Constitution can be found an appeal to God. In Article VI is the only reference to religion whatsoever in the Constitution: “… no religious test shall be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.” And in Amendment I it states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida politics podcast: What city elections tell us about voters' mood, Disney vs DeSantis

City and county races hinge on scorched-earth themes while Florida lawmakers spend big, then complain about inflation. Reporters John Kennedy, Antonio Fins and Katie Kokal discuss how 'Defund the Police' was weaponized in a Palm Beach County city, and mask-wearing became an issue in a mayoral race. Florida's biggest budget ever also gets scrutiny. ...
WDEL 1150AM

Health care bill advances for kids who are illegally in US

A bill providing state taxpayer-funded health care for children who are in the country illegally and ineligible for Medicaid or other federally funded coverage has cleared a House committee. The Democrat-led committee voted unanimously Wednesday to release the bill for consideration by the full House. The legislation directs the state...
Fortune

Equal Pay Day paints ‘too rosy a picture’ for women during the pandemic

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Sarah Bloom Raskin's Fed nomination is imperiled, the EEOC wants to measure nonbinary representation in the workforce, and it's Equal Pay Day. Have a great Tuesday.
