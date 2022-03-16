GUEST COLUMNIST

I cannot agree more with Mr. John Aquino’s letter to the editor last week regarding Tom Wroblewski’s columns. Just today, I was shocked to read that our Con Edison bills, according to Wroblewski, were doubling. So, I went back over my bills for the last year and, lo and behold, my January 2021 bill was for $120.65 and my January 2022 bill was for $148.33, not exactly doubling nor near to it. It seems to me that if Wroblewski doesn’t have something to complain about or to rile up the masses, he is not happy.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO