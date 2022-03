National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29. This date was chosen because on March 29, 1973, the Military Assistance Command Vietnam was deactivated. This is a national commemorative holiday in the United States. It recognizes the sacrifices of those who served in Vietnam and the sacrifices of their families during the Vietnam War. It is also a day to give proper recognition to those that returned home from Vietnam and did not receive a proper welcome.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO