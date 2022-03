Michigan has had a tumultuous year, and it felt like the Wolverines let a big opportunity slip away in their opening round game of the Big Ten tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers. Leading by 17 points with 11:10 left to play, Michigan turned into a team that we have not seen in months. Turnovers, missed shots, bad execution, and missed defensive assignments. It did not seem real. Why now? Why the biggest game of the year? Michigan knew they had control of their destiny, but now gave that power back to the NCAA tournament committee.

