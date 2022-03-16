ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Following This Dave Ramsey Advice Could Be a Big Mistake When Buying Real Estate

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey has given a lot of advice on purchasing a home, which isn't surprising, given the huge cost of buying a property.

But while some of his advice is good -- such as making sure you don't spend too much of your income on a house -- two of his key suggestions could end up backfiring and leaving you worse off.

Here's the Ramsey advice most people should steer clear of following when investing in real estate .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBtLy_0egcFv2D00

Image source: Getty Images.

Pay cash for your house if you can

Dave Ramsey has repeatedly advocated paying cash for a home. He refers to this as the 100% down plan. This isn't out of character for Ramsey, as the finance guru has made it his mission to encourage consumers to give up borrowing so they can build wealth instead of making monthly payments.

The issue, of course, is that paying cash for a home would mean tying up a huge sum of money in a very illiquid asset -- and giving up the higher returns the money could likely earn elsewhere.

Homes can be difficult to sell, especially during an economic downturn when you may need the money the most. It takes time to find a buyer, and there are high transaction costs.

Because mortgage rates remain affordable even as they've been rising, paying cash for a property means giving up the chance to invest large amounts fo money that could easily earn much more in an investment account even with low-risk investments.

Waiting to buy a house until you can afford to pay for it in cash could also result in a substantial delay in the time it takes to become a homeowner. During that time, you'd be spending money on rent rather than building equity. And you'd miss out on any property appreciation that occurred.

Rather than tying up so much money when buying a property , almost everyone is better off making a 20% down payment, searching for an affordable mortgage, and buying a home once they can afford the loan payments and have some emergency money set aside.

Take out a 15-year mortgage if you must borrow

Ramsey recognizes that the 100% down payment plan is likely out of reach, and for those who can't afford to pay cash, he suggests taking out a 15-year mortgage. Unfortunately, this isn't ideal either.

A 15-year mortgage comes with much higher monthly payments than its 30-year counterpart, even though the interest rate is usually lower. If you were buying a $300,000 house and borrowing $240,000, a 30-year mortgage would come with a principal and interest payment of $1,150 at a 4.027% rate. But a 15-year loan for the same amount would cost $1,691 in principal and interest per month even if you were able to borrow at just 3.293%. You'd have to pay an extra $541 per month.

Now, your total mortgage costs at the end of a 15-year mortgage would be just $304,457 compared with $413,833 with the 30-year loan. But if you'd opted for the 30-year loan and invested the $541 saved on monthly payments during your first 15 years of repayment, you'd end up with around $206,000 in your investment account (assuming a 10% average annual rate of return, which the S&P 500 has historically produced). This would more than cover the $109,376 in extra interest on the 30-year loan that accrues over time.

And that doesn't even take into account any mortgage interest deductions you claim, or any extra tax savings you're able to enjoy if the cheaper mortgage allows you to put more money into a 401(k), individual retirement account, or other tax-advantaged investment accounts.

Ultimately, Ramsey's advice on how to finance your home can cost you in the end. Rather than trying to take out a shorter mortgage or avoid a home loan altogether, you should seriously consider sticking with the standard 30-year mortgage when buying property.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Motley Fool

Buying a Home? Prepare to Pay This Much in Closing Costs

Hint: It's not a small number. Mortgage lenders commonly impose fees to finalize a loan. New data reveals the average closing costs are $6,693 across all home buyers, and slightly less for first-time buyers. You may be able to negotiate part of your closing costs. If you're gearing up to...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mistake#Mortgage#Stock
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: SSI, SSDI benefit payments for March

Millions of Americans use benefit programs through the Social Security Administration every month, but not everyone gets paid at the same time. This will be the third month in 2022 that those collect benefits see the 5.9% COLA increase. While it’s the highest increase in recent history, inflation has passed...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How to Get a Social Security Bonus

Social Security is an important part of the retirement income puzzle for many people. Even if retirement is still decades away, it’s important to understand what you can do to maximize those benefits once the time comes. Employing some simple strategies can help you enjoy a Social Security bonus when you’re ready to retire. If you’re curious about how to best manage a Social Security bonus from start to finish, you may want to consider working with a financial advisor. Check out SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AL.com

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy