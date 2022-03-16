ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

From 9-5 to entrepreneurship, tips for making the switch

By Jada Burtin
 1 day ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the world makes its way to the endemic phase of a global pandemic, many are making career changes.

The COVID-19 pandemic took the world by a storm and affected everyday lives. The switch to entrepreneurship from working a 9 to 5 comes after many businesses were forced to close, leaving many without jobs. That’s when creativity started brewing.

But with moving to being your own boss, Experts say there are a few things to consider. Finance Coach and Owner of The Money Whys Rasheena Cole says there are three steps to take before making the switch.

Create a detailed plan.

Thoroughly review your finances.

“To step into Entrepreneurship you no longer have that reliable income paying all of your expenses every month. So you want to make sure your finances are in order” Cole said.

Establish your why. What is your reason for pursuing Entrepreneurship? Is the Business you’re starting something that you’re passionate about?

“Is it something, is it because you’re upset with your job currently? Or, is it something you do see long term and you have a passion for and that you will sweat it out when it gets hard, you have to have a specific why and specific goal. Otherwise you will likely fall back into your 9 to 5 or have to go back to a 9 to 5.”

Cole says you want to make sure that you’re doing it for the right reasons because moving into full time Entrepreneurship can be risky and comes with challenges. She says this would be a good time to cut down on spending and pay down any debts.

