Cabell County, WV

Pedestrian stuck and killed in Cabell County

By Erin Noon
 1 day ago

UPDATE: Cabell County Deputies are now investigating this incident as a hit and run. Sheriff Zerkle says they located 21-year-old Jarritt Wiser laying along the northbound lanes of travel on Route 2 early this morning. Deputies assisted Cabell County EMS with life saving measures that were unsuccessful. Zerkle says it was determined the death was the result of a vehicle strike, but the body was sent to the medical examiners office for examination. Wiser’s family was notified. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (304) 526-8664.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers confirm that one male is dead after being struck by a vehicle just before 2 a.m.

The incident happened near Adams Grocery in Lesage in Cabell County. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No word on if anyone is in custody.

We will update you when more information is made available.

