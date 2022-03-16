ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: ‘The Fell,’ by Sarah Moss

By HANNAH JOYNER
Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

——— Sarah Moss is no newcomer to writing about isolation. Both "Summerwater" and "Ghost Wall" are set in places of confinement and inaccessibility. In "Cold Earth," visitors to a remote community hear that a deadly pandemic is spreading across the rest of the world. Moss' newest novel, "The Fell," which is...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Shining Girls’ Review: Elisabeth Moss Anchors an Enthralling Apple TV+ Mind-Bender

Click here to read the full article. “Shining Girls” should not be entered into lightly. Check that: Discussion of “Shining Girls,” including reviews like this one, should not be entered into lightly. While the Apple TV+ series certainly merits fair warning for its mature themes — this may be the dead girl mystery to end all dead girl mysteries — learning too much about its premise may detract from its rewarding twists and turns. The first four episodes are built with a precision worth appreciating on its own. Trust is earned steadily. Each narrative choice feels purposeful. So when events...
TV SERIES
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Smithonian

Exploring the Travel Diaries of Gilded Age Girls Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt

Curious, what might life have really been like for two wealthy, unattached New York City sisters at the turn of the 20th century? Fictional sisters Ada and Agnes from HBO’s new series, The Gilded Age, could have been inspired in part by real sisters, Sarah (1859-1930) and Eleanor (1864-1924) Hewitt. Also known as “Sallie” and “Nellie”, without them the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and its library, would not exist. A new exhibition celebrating this remarkable duo, Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum, includes select pages from their never-before-seen travel diaries. Even better than seeing those few pages in person, now you can travel right alongside these two intrepid women from the comfort of your own home through six recently digitized volumes of their diaries. Plus, you can help transcribe their contents to make them even more accessible to researchers around the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode. Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farrar Straus
Sacramento Bee

Sister Wives’ Christine and Janelle Brown Take Kids to Disney World: Photos

Family fun in Florida! Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoyed a joint Disney World trip with their kids. “Loving this vacation!” Christine, 49, captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram slideshow with her children and family friends. “Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Seacoast Current

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Downton Abbey’s Lesley Nicol Teases Romance, Other ‘Surprises’ in New Movie

As Lady Crawley says, there’s never a dull moment! Downton Abbey 2 is officially in the works, and the film is coming sooner than you’d think. “We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2,” the official Downton Abbey Twitter account wrote in a statement in April 2021.
MOVIES
Sacramento Bee

Gabrielle Union: What My ‘Brutally Honest’ Daughter Thinks About My Acting

Keeping it candid! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, doesn’t hold back — even when it comes to her mom’s acting projects. The little one is “brutally honest,” the actress, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 15, noting that she planned to wait to show Kaavia her upcoming Disney+ movie, Cheaper By the Dozen, until “the bitter end.”
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

8 New Books To Read This Month

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This book is A STUDY OF PASSION,” writes Stephen Galloway in Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century, out from Grand Central. It’s true that there’s passion in spades—not to mention a cameo by Marilyn Monroe, glitzy dinners, and cinematic visits to the sets and stages of Antony and Cleopatra and Gone With the Wind. But Leigh and Olivier’s affair, marriage, and eventual divorce is a complicated saga, inflected by Leigh’s mental illness, which was widely dismissed and misunderstood. (“Nonsense,” Noël Coward told Olivier, when the actor raised concerns.) While past depictions render Leigh difficult and Olivier long-suffering, Galloway makes clear their symbiosis—Leigh “did her best to care for Larry” too, joining him as he filmed Henry V “to assist and advise and encourage and relieve,” even as her own health declined. Between the tabloid intrigue and the Shakespearean end is a compelling portrait of two people trying their best.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy