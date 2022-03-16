ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy0d5_0egcE5YP00

New Orleans gets two additional selections for the 2022 NFL Draft as a result of the NFL's compensatory program.

The NFL handed out their compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft yesterday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints were awarded two additional draft choices, both at the end of the third round. They will get the 34th and 37th picks at the end of the third round, equating to the 98th and 101st overall selections.

An NFL team qualifies for a compensatory draft pick when they lose a high-priced unrestricted free agent the previous year and do not replace them with a player of equal financial value.

Starting in 2020, the NFL began rewarding teams two third-round picks in consecutive years if that team loses a minority coach or executive as a head coach or general manager to another team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B18FZ_0egcE5YP00
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints earned their two compensatory picks this year because of DE Trey Hendrickson signing with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. New Orleans also lost Assistant General Manager Terry Fontenot when he was hired to be the General Manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

Last season, New Orleans used their first compensatory selection for Fontenot in a package to trade up and draft CB Paulson Adebo with the Number 76 overall selection.

The Saints currently have seven selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

  • Round 1 (18th Overall)
  • Round 2 (49)
  • Round 3 (98 - compensatory)
  • Round 3 (101 - compensatory)
  • Round 4 (120)
  • Round 5 (181)
  • Round 7 (237)
View the original article to see embedded media.

New Orleans did not have a third-round choice before the compensatory selections because they had traded it to the Texans in exchange for CB Bradley Roby. This list of draft picks could certainly change, especially with the Saints pursuit of Houston QB Deshaun Watson where several draft choices will be involved.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#101st#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Here’s Why Randy Gregory Is Leaving The Cowboys

Randy Gregory will not be playing for the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming season. Gregory has spurned the Cowboys to sign a deal with the Denver Broncos. It’s a stunning twist. The Cowboys tweeted out that Gregory had signed with the team on Tuesday afternoon. Only moments later it was announced that he’d changed his mind and opted to sign with the Broncos instead.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: What The Cowboys Allegedly Told Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys shed a lot of cap space by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last week. But apparently, the Cowboys are asserting that the reasons were for more than just the added cap room. During a radio segment on 105.3 The Fan in...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Named Potential Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport isn’t high on Baker Mayfield going back to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson deal. The Cleveland Browns are in on Watson and are meeting with him on Tuesday as they look to potentially upgrade at the quarterback position. Rapoport went on the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
729
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy