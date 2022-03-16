ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Glass auction to benefit museum

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
The National Cambridge Collectors will hold it's annual All-Cambridge Auction on Saturday.

The annual event typically attracks about 200 people and raises $5,000 to $7,000 for the museum, which is 20% of the sales. Consigners receive 80%.

The event, which has a preview scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., will benefit the Cambridge Glass Museum. The auction with auctioneer Chris Donnelly will begin at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Admission is $2. During the preview, a representative from Theo's will be in the center's galleria to take orders for lunch, which will be delivered to the auction.

All of the 400 auction items are guaranteed to be Cambridge glass and have been checked by auction managers for verification and damage.

According to auction chair Lynn Welker, the auction will include a wide variety of colors, including Amber, Azurite, Carmen, Crown Tuscan, Heatherbloom, Jade, Moonlight Blue Peach-blo, Royal Blue, Rubina, Willow Blue and Windsor Blue.

An example of available items includes swans, nudes, flower figures and etchings including Primrose, Nearcut pieces.

Auction pieces are either duplicates from the Cambridge Glass Museum or from private collectors.

There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium. Cash is expected the day of sale and checks will be accepted only with proper identification. Absentee bids must be received by Thursday.

The organization will hold a quarterly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the civic center and will include a preview of auction items.

For more information contact Welker at 740-705-1099 or visit www.cambridgeglass.org/auction.

