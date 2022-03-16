Everything You Need To Make Your Beauty And Self-Care Routine More Sustainable

The cosmetics industry produces about 120 billion units of plastic packaging annually, 70% of which ends up in landfills, unable to degrade and break down naturally, according to the office of sustainability at the University of Connecticut .

While it can be hard to make the switch from products that have been long- time staples in your beauty routine, simple eco-friendly swaps are entirely possible and, in some cases, perform even better than that shampoo that comes in a wasteful plastic bottle or those disposable makeup wipes that tug at your skin. You might also find that it’s more cost effective to opt for reusable products in the long run.

For beauty that you can feel good about, inside and out, see below to find products like reusable “cotton” swabs, your favorite facial soap now in plastic-free packaging and crowd favorite deodorants available in a biodegradable tube.

