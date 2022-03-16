The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

You don’t have to spend your life savings to have the best kitchen tools ; even the most seasoned chefs have gadgets in their kitchen that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Some would even say it’s the technique you use that matters and not the price tag. But whether you’re new to cooking or are just looking for new goodies to add to your kitchen drawers and counters , we did the work for you to find out what’s actually worth buying.

We reached out to several prominent chefs around the U.S. to ask about their favorite kitchen tool under $25. Their replies included a silicone garlic peeler that makes cleanup so much easier, a fish turner to prevent your delicate cod from breaking apart and mini spatulas to finally scrape the bottom of your can of tomato paste.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.