HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State tried mightily to fight off a second-half comeback by Missouri Western in the NCAA Central Regional Final Monday (Mar. 14) in Hays, but the Griffons dashed their hopes of a trip to the Elite Eight on a basket with eight seconds remaining. The Tigers had one last try to win the game, but had to settle for a runner that fell off the mark as the clock expired.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO