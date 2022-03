I know everyone talks about how teenagers think they know it all and as I look back on my teen years I know there was at least one time I was right. When I was a junior and senior, teachers and counselors would frequently discuss college and I kept hearing, “Don’t let the price of the school keep you from applying!” and I always thought that was terrible advice. The argument is that there are plenty of scholarships and loans. Now in hindsight, I know multiple classmates who received some scholarship money to help with their freshman year. Then they found themselves facing a giant tuition bill sophomore year and ultimately transferred schools or dropped out.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO