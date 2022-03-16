ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Listening Still,' by Anne Griffin

By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article——— Jeanie's father can hear the final thoughts of the dead. This gift makes him the most sought-after undertaker in their Irish town of Kilcross — he relays messages to the bereaved, reassures the recently passed and sometimes keeps their confessions, almost like a priest. It's...

