Review: 'Listening Still,' by Anne Griffin

One of General Hospital‘s most popular younger actresses is departing the ABC soap. Sydney Mikayla, who has played Trina Robinson since 2019, is leaving Port Charles. Soap Opera Digest exclusively reported the news, and that Mikayla is leaving to focus on college. Soaps.com recently reported that both Mikayla and William Lipton, who plays Cameron Webber, were dropped from contract to recurring status in order to facilitate the young actors’ college schedules. Mikayla is currently in her first year at UCLA. The actress told the magazine that though she’s loved her time at General Hospital, “I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest.” She will last air on March 17.
