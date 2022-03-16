Review: 'Listening Still,' by Anne Griffin

This Is Us returned on Tuesday, March 8, with “Taboo,” an explosive, Thanksgiving-themed episode that offered up lots of info (but not full, final answers) on a bunch of questions fans have heading into the series finale this spring: Why do Kate and Toby get divorced, as seen in that Season 5 flash-forward? Is Rebecca going to die in the This Is Us finale? Plus, why did Rebecca and Miguel stop speaking to each other long ago and why was Rebecca’s relationship with her mom so bad? Keep reading to catch up on all the latest This Is Us developments from the Season 6 episode “Taboo.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO