GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After seeing a lot of success in Grand Rapids, social districts in the area are officially in it for the long-haul. This month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two Chamber-led bills that permanently allow local governments to create social districts. According to the City of Grand Rapids, the bills also modified hours in which alcohol can be consumed, streamlined licensing and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO