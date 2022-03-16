Baker: Bill Would Expand Mental Health Care Services

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, Tuesday announced she has introduced a bill intended to clarify existing law allowing nurse practitioners meeting specified criteria to practice without physician supervision -- including first trimester abortion care. Senate Bill 1375 is intended to help address the shortage of health...
WASHINGTON — The federal Department of Veterans Affairs wants to close three hospitals in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio along with dozens of other facilitie as part of a system overhaul that also would include opening new facilities to expand care for veterans. The proposal is roiling members of...
Veterans Affairs officials are downplaying a technology problem that forced its new electronic medical records system offline at a Washington state medical center last week, but lawmakers say the event raises more concerns as the department prepares to deploy it to new sites. Last Thursday afternoon, the director of the...
Members of Colorado's Supreme Court swung hard at the charging practices of hospitals on Tuesday, at times veering away from the narrow issues in the case before them and venturing into a broader critique of the American healthcare system. The appeal at hand centered on the state Court of Appeals'...
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Monday will recommend closing hospitals and outpatient clinics from Massachusetts to South Dakota in the biggest effort to reconfigure the country’s largest health-care system since it was created after World War I. The proposal calls for closing three major VA hospitals, McDonough said...
Seventy-two organizations submitted a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration asking to remove the requirement that patients be evaluated in-person before being prescribed controlled substances via telemedicine. The DEA is developing a special registration process for telemedicine use to prescribe controlled substances under the Ryan Haight Act, which requires physicians...
The U.S. Department of Transportation plans to give employers the choice to include oral fluid specimens in their drug testing programs. A notice of proposed rulemaking to amend the transportation industry’s drug testing program procedures is set to publish in the Federal Register on Monday, Feb. 28. The public will have 30 days to comment.
Local grants aimed at behavioral health service gaps, more residential beds for youths in crisis, and money for a behavioral health facility on tribal lands are part of the first salvo of federally funded behavioral health bills announced Tuesday by legislative leaders. The four bills — with more to come...
Kansas is a rural state with nearly one-third of the population living in rural communities. As Kansans we take pride in self-reliance and taking care of our own. Yet Kansans living in rural and frontier areas are more likely to be uninsured than those in more populated communities. Kansans living in frontier communities have the highest uninsured rate in the state (12.9%). When it comes to health care and sustaining rural health systems and communities, we need more than self-reliance. We need health insurance.
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, March 15, filed comprehensive health care legislation to strengthen the Commonwealth’s health care system by increasing access to care and controlling costs for Massachusetts families. The bill would increase investments in behavioral health and primary care through a new spending target for...
A new legal opinion from the White House is allowing a company to pay people with drug addictions for staying clean, The Washington Post reported March 11. The harm-reduction technique — known as "contingency management" — provides repeated small payments for meeting recovery goals. Research has found the technique can significantly help people stay sober.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin. The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition...
Haji Ali was teaching English at a high school in northern Iraq when the United States launched an invasion in 2003. Like hundreds of other Yazidis living in the region who had been targeted by the regime of Saddam Hussein, Ali became an interpreter for the U.S. Army, a service that earned his family a special visa to emigrate to America.
Idaho's House of Representatives passed a bill that would make it a felony for anyone to help transgender children get gender-affirming health care and could lead to a sentence of life in prison. The bill is one of the most restrictive yet in the U.S., as it also bars parents...
It’s called the companion Animal Board Bill. Sponsored by Rep. Mike Freiberg (D, Golden Valley), the bill aims to create a 13-member board to “protect and promote the welfare, social well-being, and physical and mental health of companion efforts.”
If you've ever thought about becoming a nurse now is the time to go for it and apply for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the University of Arkansas-Hope campus. How Long is the LPN Program?. This LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program. Once...
ATLANTA — House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care system on Tuesday. Several spoke before the vote, sharing stories of loved ones who died by suicide or struggled to get care. Speaker David Ralston made a passionate plea to fellow Representatives and the Senators who would consider the measure next.
Laurie Bertram Roberts is relieved her postpartum complications happened when she lived in Indiana, a state with more expansive Medicaid options for pregnant women. If they had happened in Mississippi, where she lives now, she worries she might have died, she said. During her second pregnancy, in 1996, Roberts said...
