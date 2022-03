Jake Paul’s next fight was not among the boxing events Showtime unveiled Tuesday as part of the network’s announcement of its spring and early-summer schedule. Stephen Espinoza expects Paul to return to Showtime’s pay-per-view platform later this summer, though. Showtime’s president of sports and event programming primarily discussed the nine Premier Boxing Champions events the network has scheduled from March 26 through July 9, but he seemed optimistic about Paul’s return to the ring once the cruiserweight completes an extended break from boxing.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO