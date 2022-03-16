ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Local farmers feel the impact of rising costs

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buaUz_0egc9Jxu00

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As gas prices have increased people have been feeling the pain at the pump. For many local farmers that isn’t their biggest issue with rising costs.

“We’ve always wrestled with rising costs, but I’m 75. Never in my history have I seen it like this,” said Keith Eckel, owner of Eckel Farms and former Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President.

Farmers facing a new battle.

“Last December, we had to pay $125,000 for the same fertilizer we got last year for $40,000,” stated Eckel.

Diocese of Scranton parishes unite to pray for peace in Ukraine

Farmer Keith Eckel says this is leading to many farmers not being able to afford to plant as many acres as they typically would.

“To the consumer who is already paying higher prices at this time, that consumer could see these prices go even higher if fewer crops are planted,” explained Eckel.

Not only does this hurt the consumer, but poses risks to farmers across the nation.

“The danger for the farmer is since we are price takers, not price setters, the farmer then could not receive enough money for their product if prices went down and that would really put economic pressure on our farming,” expressed Eckel.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says it may be a hard time to be a farmer, but conditions in the commonwealth are still better than elsewhere.

“When I think of pennsylvania having access to 40 million consumers, short distance to market, 40 inches of natural rainfall, and three major ports that link us to the world. I would much rather be here working through that calculus of what to do and how to do it than I would the midwest with fewer options and less water,” stated Redding.

98% of American farms are operated by families just like the Eckel family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Corned beef remains a popular Irish tradition in one of Stroudsburg market

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The main ingredients of a long-standing tradition for St. Patrick’s Day is flying off the shelves in our area. “Obviously tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day and I are going to get my corned beef,” expressed Maury Molin. Molin is one of the many customers inside Citera’s Meat Market in Stroudsburg looking […]
WBRE

Several new covid testing sites available for Pennsylvanians

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health announced Tuesday that several free COVID-19 testing sites are now open to the public. The Wolf Administration in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) is operating sites in many counties including Clinton, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties.  “Testing remains a critical tool as we transition to this new phase of the COVID-19 […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fertilizer#Eckel Farms#Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
WBRE

Pennsylvania ranks 5th in dog bites across America

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The phrase “all bark and no bite” is a popular one, but when it comes to dogs in Pennsylvania, that may not be the case as the state has seen an increase in dog bites, a new study shows. The information, gathered and analyzed by Quote Wizard, looked at data on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Real-life work experience for students in Susquehanna County

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Real-life experience is the key to any door in the workforce. For years students at a career center have been building homes from the ground up. Several dozen students at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center(SCCTC) are wrapping up construction on a 2,000 square foot home. “These are all […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Local businesses celebrate Irish heritage

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an important holiday for Irish establishments across our region. Irish soda bread you add the ingredients, mix them up and place them on their tray. From there, you pop them in the oven and bag them up so they’re ready for customers’ high demand this St. Patrick’s Day. “Most […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Locals discuss ending daylight saving time

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the United States Senate unanimously passed legislation that would make daylight saving permanent. It would not take effect until 2023, but we would end the time flipping every year as a practice. We would instead make daylight saving time the accepted year-round time. We speak with locals about what […]
WBRE

Nay Aug Park to see improvements, possible mine reopening

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More improvements could be coming to Scranton’s Nay Aug Park. With spring around the corner, early morning visitors to Nay Aug Park are happy to see work going on, including at the pool complex. “I’m actually quite happy with the improvements. I mean, first of all, the park people keep […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Expanding the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in our area spent the day outdoors enjoying the weather on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Once the sunset, officials announced to extend the trail through several communities in Luzerne County. Sunny skies and a warm breeze made ideal conditions Wednesday for a run on the Lackawanna River […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Great Wolf Lodge expansion brings 200 jobs to the resort

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular resort in the Poconos held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a first-of-its-kind expansion. With the throwing of dirt and bearing hard hats with wolf ears, the Great Wolf Lodge Poconos staff and local officials celebrated a monumental project. The resort announced its multi-million-dollar renovation – including plans of […]
WBRE

Scientists rename the controversial gypsy moth

The Entomological Society of America (ESA) has renamed the common 'gypsy moth' species Lymantria dispar. The 'spongy moth' now replaces the approved common name of the ESA's insects and related organisms lists of this species.
WBRE

Local cat cafe does its part finding felines forever homes

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Any cat lover will tell you cats are the perfect pet. They are considered low maintenance and are known to provide a lot of affection in return. Lately, more and more cats are in need of loving homes. And one relatively new cat-centered business is helping achieve that goal. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA Attorney General told of police shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Boil advisory lifted for Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) has lifted the boil advisory previously issued on Sunday. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the former boil advisory applied to customers along William Street, West Mt. Airy Road, Lincoln Street and Mary Street. The boil advisory was originally issued on Sunday, March 13, due to […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy