Local farmers feel the impact of rising costs

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As gas prices have increased people have been feeling the pain at the pump. For many local farmers that isn’t their biggest issue with rising costs.

“We’ve always wrestled with rising costs, but I’m 75. Never in my history have I seen it like this,” said Keith Eckel, owner of Eckel Farms and former Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President.

Farmers facing a new battle.

“Last December, we had to pay $125,000 for the same fertilizer we got last year for $40,000,” stated Eckel.

Farmer Keith Eckel says this is leading to many farmers not being able to afford to plant as many acres as they typically would.

“To the consumer who is already paying higher prices at this time, that consumer could see these prices go even higher if fewer crops are planted,” explained Eckel.

Not only does this hurt the consumer, but poses risks to farmers across the nation.

“The danger for the farmer is since we are price takers, not price setters, the farmer then could not receive enough money for their product if prices went down and that would really put economic pressure on our farming,” expressed Eckel.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says it may be a hard time to be a farmer, but conditions in the commonwealth are still better than elsewhere.

“When I think of pennsylvania having access to 40 million consumers, short distance to market, 40 inches of natural rainfall, and three major ports that link us to the world. I would much rather be here working through that calculus of what to do and how to do it than I would the midwest with fewer options and less water,” stated Redding.

98% of American farms are operated by families just like the Eckel family.

