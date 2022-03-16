ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: Report says Missouri needs to boost its level of workers caring for the elderly

By KTTN News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report says Missouri needs to boost its level of workers caring for the elderly, and soon. The Alzheimer’s Association says Missouri’s long-term care...

TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
Best hospitals for patient experience in the South — 54 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the South using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information...
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Missouri

David L. Steward is not your ordinary billionaire. He founded his company in St. Louis, not San Francisco. He is 100% self-made and inherited no money from his family. He came from humble beginnings, but never let that stop him from becoming one of the most successful people in the last 100 years.
Miami Herald

19-year-olds died after electrocution on the job and NC company is to blame, feds say

Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted on the job, and a North Carolina company could have prevented their deaths, federal officials said. The U.S. Department of Labor cited Pike Electric LLC after it said the employer “failed to train workers to competently recognize electrical hazards and know the required safety procedures to address the existing hazards.”
KTTS

Multiple states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, to end school mask mandates

Students in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks at school as part of new indoor mask policies all three states announced jointly on Monday. The three governors said in a joint statement: “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance.” Separately, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday, March 2nd.
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
WCIA

New bill to ban businesses from marijuana testing

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though pot is legal in the state, many businesses will still drug test their employees for it. A bill in the Illinois State Capitol would ban that practice. Representative Bob Morgan said if businesses do not test for alcohol, they should not test for weed either. “It happens all the time,” […]
Benzinga

Medical Cannabis: Illinois, Arkansas Among The States Making The Most Progress, Patient Organization Demonstrates

Americans for Safe Access (ASA), an organization working to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic uses and research recently unveiled its “2021 State of the States Report: An Analysis of Medical Cannabis Access in the United States.” Since its first edition in 2014, advocates and state legislators have utilized ASA’s report to pass new legislation and regulations to improve laws.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 928,350 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 284 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the […]
