Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

By Lance Lambert
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.

Spiking mortgage rates should help to cool the red-hot housing market, right? Not so fast, predicts a report due out this week by Bank of America.

While higher mortgage rates would price out some buyers, Bank of America says it won't be enough to stop the housing market from posting strong home price growth this year. Indeed, Bank of America predicts that U.S. home prices will finish 2022 up 10%. That's nearly double the average annual home price growth (4.6%) posted since 1989. However, it would be a bit of a deceleration: Between December 2020 and December 2021, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index—the leading measurement of U.S. home prices—jumped 18.8%.

Why the bullish 2022 outlook? While climbing mortgage rates could pour some cold water on the housing market over the long term, Bank of America says it could increase buyers’ urgency—as they rush to lock in rates—in the short term. Rising household incomes, favorable demographics, and "shifting preferences due to remote work" should also put upward pressure on price growth, writes Bank of America. That demand is something the supply side of the market—which is still hovering around four-decade lows for housing inventory—simply can't handle.

"We currently expect 10% appreciation in Case-Shiller home prices this year, largely due to the historical supply/demand imbalance, though risks may be for high single digits," writes Bank of America.

The good news for home shoppers? Next year could bring some relief. Bank of America predicts that U.S. home prices will rise just 5% in 2023. That would put home price growth back into a normalized rate of appreciation and would likely result in fewer bidding wars.

But home sellers and buyers alike should take Bank of America's forecast with a grain of salt. Over the past two years, real estate firms have struggled to pinpoint where the housing market was headed. At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Zillow and CoreLogic both predicted that home prices would fall by spring 2021. Not only did prices not fall during the pandemic, they've gone on the hottest run in tabulated history.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Foreclosure Starts Soar While Pending Home Sales Sink

The U.S. housing market appears to have begun 2022 on the wrong foot, with newly published data on January activity reporting foreclosures at their highest levels in two years while pending home sales continue to decline. What Happened: On the foreclosures front, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported that home...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

