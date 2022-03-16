MA Republican lawmakers’ plan to keep more money in your wallet

BOSTON — After a failed attempt at suspending the gas tax, republicans at the State House are trying a new plan to help keep more money in drivers’ wallets. They are proposing three bills to help out drivers in the coming months.

One bill would stop the collection of the gas tax until Labor Day. In order to keep money flowing into road projects, revenues from the state’s general fund would go toward road repairs.

Another bill would create a new, refundable tax credit of 58-cents per mile driven for trips to work, school or charitable service. It would allow drivers to claim up to $5,000 on their taxes.

Finally, a third bill would offer rebates up to $3,000 for residents who buy or lease an electric car, as well as $500 rebates to people who install electric vehicle charging stations. This bill would expire after three years.

Top democrats and Governor Charlie Baker don’t think temporarily suspending the gas tax is worth the cost. Instead, Governor Baker wants lawmakers to act on a massive tax relief package that provides aid to seniors and child care, renters and low-income earners.

