Bite marks left on a California murder victim as she desperately tried to fight off her attacker have helped police make a breakthrough in the cold case nearly 28 years later. Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arrested on Friday and charged with the 1994 murder of Cheri Huss, who was stabbed several times and bitten in an attack in her apartment in Desert Hot Springs, a city about 160kms (100 miles) east of Los Angeles.Investigators said Ms Huss bravely fought back during the attack and the suspect left blood and saliva at the crime scene and teeth marks on...

