WEATHER TO WATCH: Soggy St. Patrick's Day, tracking scattered showers for Saturday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green is tracking scattered showers for St. Patrick's Day and Saturday.

New York City will see a great weather day with a taste of spring on Friday, including highs near 70 degrees!

THURSDAY: ​​Damp start, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Steady at times. High near 56. Low near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 71. Low near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Highs near 60. Lows near 46.

SUNDAY: SPRING EQUINOX - Partly sunny and cooler. Highs near 57. Lows near 43.

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs near 57. Lows near 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 61. Lows near 46.