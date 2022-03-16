ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Soggy St. Patrick's Day, tracking scattered showers for Saturday

By News 12 Staff
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green is tracking scattered showers for St. Patrick's Day and Saturday.

New York City will see a great weather day with a taste of spring on Friday, including highs near 70 degrees!

THURSDAY: ​​Damp start, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Steady at times. High near 56. Low near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 71. Low near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Highs near 60. Lows near 46.

SUNDAY: SPRING EQUINOX - Partly sunny and cooler. Highs near 57. Lows near 43.

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs near 57. Lows near 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 61. Lows near 46.

