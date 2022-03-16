WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainy St. Patrick's Day ahead; temps could reach 70 by Friday

New Jersey’s lucky streak of nice weather will run out on Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Thursday will see on and off rain showers despite above-average temperatures.

Wednesday night will see partly clouds skies, with an increase of clouds by the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

The rain will start early on St. Patrick’s Day and will continue through the day. Curren says there will be considerable cloud cover and winds coming from the northeast. He says that these conditions will make conditions feel cooler, despite the daytime high reaching the low-50s. The rain is expected to last throughout Thursday evening but will clear by Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid- to low-40s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with drier weather. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s and could even reach the low-70s in some areas of the state. Some clouds will develop by Friday night, with the potential for some rain after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s.

Saturday is expected to see cloudy skies with some light rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible by Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the low- to mid-60s. Some more rain is possible Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the low-50s.

Sunday is the first day of spring. The weather is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs are expected to reach the low-60s. Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with overnight lows around 53 degrees.