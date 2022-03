There is an old firehouse in Walden, New York that has been converted into a single-family home. Did they leave the fireman's pole? Let's see. I have seen old church buildings, barns and even storage containers converted into homes. This is the first time I have found a firehouse converted into a home. I does make sense when you consider how much time firefighters spend there. The building must already have some of the amenities of a home.

WALDEN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO