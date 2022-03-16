ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

ACCPD ramps up for recertification process

By Tim Bryant
 1 day ago
ACCPD

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is gearing up for another round of certification assessments from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The Athens department, first certified by CALEA in 1987, says the latest assessment review takes place later this month.

From the ACCPD…

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department will host its eleventh virtual on-site assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. March 28-30, 2022. The CALEA assessors conducting the review will examine all aspects of the Department, including its policies, procedures, management and operations, to verify it meets CALEA’s high standards for public safety law enforcement and remains committed to professional excellence.

As part of the virtual on-site assessment, members of the public are encouraged to contact CALEA with any comments about the Police Department’s quality of service and/or its ability to meet CALEA law enforcement standards. These standards may be viewed at Police Department headquarters at 3035 Lexington Road, Athens.

Public comments about the Athens-Clarke County Police Department may be submitted in writing and mailed directly to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155; by telephone during the virtual on-site assessment; or during a virtual public information session with the CALEA assessors.

Telephone calls to 762-400-7005, will be answered by a virtual on-site assessor on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Comments made by telephone are limited to ten (10) minutes and must address the performance of the Police Department.

The virtual public information session will be conducted by both virtual on-site assessors on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Community Room of the East Precinct located at the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, 3035 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605. Comments made in writing, by telephone, or in person will be reviewed by the CALEA Commission, in addition to the results of all standards compliance inspections and interviews, during the November 16-19, 2022 CALEA Conference in St Louis, MO.

The department’s voluntary participation in the CALEA accreditation process, which includes annual reviews and a four-year audit to ensure continued compliance with CALEA standards, is one of many ways the department demonstrates its commitment to excellence. ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE Page 2 of 2 Tuesday – 15 March 2022 The Athens-Clarke County Police Department earned its initial CALEA accreditation in 1987.

Re-accreditation will be for four years during which the Police Department’s leadership must submit annual reports and files for review to demonstrate continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155; visit them on the Web at www.calea.org; or call 1-703-352- 4225.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes murder in Madison Co

The investigation continues in Madison County, where a man is now charged in the murder of his stepbrother: the Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville says 41 year-old Jermaine Brown was found dead in his home in Hull; his stepbrother, 41 year-old Corey Pattman, is in the Madison County jail and facing felony murder charges.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GDOT: look for delays on I-85 in Jackson Co

The Georgia DOT says drivers can look for delays on I-85 north through Jackson County, with bridge work on the interstate as a part of a widening project ongoing near Jefferson. The DOT says the bridge repairs that are impacting northbound traffic between mile markers 136 and 137 could continue into the weekend.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens business owners face tax deadline

There is a reminder from City Hall: Athens-Clarke County business owners are two weeks away from an April 1 deadline to renew applications for this year’s business occupation tax. Filings can be made electronically on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. Renewal applications for...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Arrest of former Bulldog caps year-long murder probe in Oconee Co

The arrest of a suspect in the murder of Oconee County convenience store clerk Elijah Wood comes almost one year after the 23 year-old was shot and killed while working at the Race Trac on Highway 441 south: Akhil Crumpton, who played football for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2017 and 2018, was arrested by police in Pennsylvania. The Sheriff’s Office in Watkinsville says it learned last month that a gun used in a murder in Philadelphia was likely the same weapon used to kill Wood on March 19 of last year.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police: Pennsylvania man conned his way into elementary school, recorded child in bathroom

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man is accused of entering an elementary school in Pennsylvania Tuesday under false pretenses, where he then recorded a female student in a bathroom. Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the main entrance of Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint reviewed by WPXI. Mintmier asked an employee who is responsible for screening visitors if he could use the restroom. Once given permission, Mintmier gained access to a hallway restroom unaccompanied, where he remained for approximately 40 minutes, according to details revealed by Gateway School District superintendent William Short in a letter to parents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WGAU

Local briefs: Girtz delivers State of A-CC address, Athens Academy gets new basketball coach

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz delivers his State of Athens-Clarke County Address today: the Mayor says his speech will be posted on his Facebook page. There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens Downtown Development Authority, a 2 o’clock session in Authority offices in the Gameday Building on Broad Street in downtown Athens. The Clarke County School Board meets this evening in Athens, 6 o’clock at the new School District offices on Prince Avenue.
ATHENS, GA
