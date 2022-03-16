ACCPD ramps up for recertification process

ACCPD

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is gearing up for another round of certification assessments from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The Athens department, first certified by CALEA in 1987, says the latest assessment review takes place later this month.

From the ACCPD…

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department will host its eleventh virtual on-site assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. March 28-30, 2022. The CALEA assessors conducting the review will examine all aspects of the Department, including its policies, procedures, management and operations, to verify it meets CALEA’s high standards for public safety law enforcement and remains committed to professional excellence.

As part of the virtual on-site assessment, members of the public are encouraged to contact CALEA with any comments about the Police Department’s quality of service and/or its ability to meet CALEA law enforcement standards. These standards may be viewed at Police Department headquarters at 3035 Lexington Road, Athens.

Public comments about the Athens-Clarke County Police Department may be submitted in writing and mailed directly to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155; by telephone during the virtual on-site assessment; or during a virtual public information session with the CALEA assessors.

Telephone calls to 762-400-7005, will be answered by a virtual on-site assessor on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Comments made by telephone are limited to ten (10) minutes and must address the performance of the Police Department.

The virtual public information session will be conducted by both virtual on-site assessors on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Community Room of the East Precinct located at the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, 3035 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA 30605. Comments made in writing, by telephone, or in person will be reviewed by the CALEA Commission, in addition to the results of all standards compliance inspections and interviews, during the November 16-19, 2022 CALEA Conference in St Louis, MO.

The department’s voluntary participation in the CALEA accreditation process, which includes annual reviews and a four-year audit to ensure continued compliance with CALEA standards, is one of many ways the department demonstrates its commitment to excellence. ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE Page 2 of 2 Tuesday – 15 March 2022 The Athens-Clarke County Police Department earned its initial CALEA accreditation in 1987.

Re-accreditation will be for four years during which the Police Department’s leadership must submit annual reports and files for review to demonstrate continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155; visit them on the Web at www.calea.org; or call 1-703-352- 4225.

