Aerospace & Defense

Astra Space Deploys Customers’ Satellite in Partnership with Spaceflight, ASRT Stock Below IPO Price

 1 day ago

The partnership between Astra Space and Spaceflight helps both companies speed up their mission to successfully deploy satellites to space. Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock traded around $3.50, up approximately 0.29 percent, during Tuesday’s after-hours. Following February’s Astra Rocket LV0008 failure, the company has now successfully launched customers satellites in...

#Ipo#Asrt#Astra Space Inc Lrb#Astr#Spaceflight Inc
