Truck crash shifts borough building off foundation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck slammed into Port Matilda’s municipal building late Tuesday night, moving the structure off its foundation.

First responders were called to South High Street around 11 p.m. and started shoring up the structure. One firefighter on scene told WTAJ the foundation had caved in, shifting the building significantly.

The truck had a minor fuel leak, and power at the site was turned off to help prevent a fire.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

It’s not clear what led to the truck going off the road, or what’s in store for the municipal building.

