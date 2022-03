The vocal minority opposing critical race theory in our schools is unwittingly proving one of critical race theory’s precepts: white fragility. White fragility holds that white people will strongly profess to not being racist. Opposing critical race theory in schools to protect their children can be a safe and convenient way for some to hide their own racism. “It’s for the children,” they say. What they’re really saying is that they don’t want their children to have a different worldview of racism than their own. Can it be these parents fear exposure and judgment?

4 DAYS AGO