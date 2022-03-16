Crabtree news

The Ankerman article, continued: Bill Quisenberry was the first to tell me about George, Jr. — whom he noted as being “very eccentric” — as having tinned roofs for many Calhoun homes. Kenny Ward, who wrote Meandering in McLean, said in 1974 that George, Jr., with his “Floating Tinshop Boat,” traveled up and down the river fixing leaky roofs. Per Jerry Abney, “Mr. Ankerman pointed (out) some tin roofs he had put on and said you shouldn’t paint a tin roof until it had some rust on it to hold the paint. I guess he must have roofed about every house and barn around. I don’t guess he had a car or truck, because I would see him around town carrying his ladder on his shoulder.”

