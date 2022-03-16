Crabtree news

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JEFF BURGESS
Cover picture for the articleThursdays, 9 – 11 a.m., quilting instruction is offered at the EHC facility in Rupert. For details call 501-745-2304. Thursday, VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m. Friday, the full moon is official at 2:18 a.m. It is often called the full Worm Moon, and since it...

It's Time For Fish Fry Fridays-Here's A Guide To One Near You

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for practicing Christians and that means the return of fish fry Fridays in Northwest Ohio. Here's a link for the Toledo Diocese list of all Catholic parishes holding events and list of other groups holding fish fry dinners. Don't forget the local food trucks also serve up fish on Fridays. Check out the Facebook page for Off The Rails Food Trolley.
Dairy Queen celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday

Dairy Queen is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday by putting together a fun tribute to him. Dairy Queen employees put together a rhyme to honor him for his March 2 birthday. I’d eat a Blizzard in the snow. I’d rather eat it on the go. On planes or trains...
Museum News

The Ankerman article, continued: Bill Quisenberry was the first to tell me about George, Jr. — whom he noted as being “very eccentric” — as having tinned roofs for many Calhoun homes. Kenny Ward, who wrote Meandering in McLean, said in 1974 that George, Jr., with his “Floating Tinshop Boat,” traveled up and down the river fixing leaky roofs. Per Jerry Abney, “Mr. Ankerman pointed (out) some tin roofs he had put on and said you shouldn’t paint a tin roof until it had some rust on it to hold the paint. I guess he must have roofed about every house and barn around. I don’t guess he had a car or truck, because I would see him around town carrying his ladder on his shoulder.”
2022 Cherry Blossom Festival: Everything you need to know

After two years of going virtual due to the pandemic, the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival is finally going to be in-person. Get the info you need below. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual tribute to the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. It celebrates the 1912 gift...
Do You Know The Real Reason For Wearing Green On St. Patty’s Day?

Growing up I remember what a big deal it was to make sure we wore green to school on St. Patrick's Day but I never actually remember anyone telling me why. Angel here and earlier this week my son, Tucker, came home from school a little frazzled about wearing green for St. Patrick's Day. He asked me and I was literally stopped in my tracks because I didn't have a good answer for him other than "so you don't get pinched." Well, wouldn't you know he answered back with "why do you get pinched for not wearing green?". Crap I didn't know either of these answers. Mom 0-Tuck 2. I decided I would figure it out for both of us.
