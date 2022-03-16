UNC basketball expecting physical game against Shaka Smart’s Marquette Golden Eagles
There’s not much value to North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis in watching the Marquette game from last year. The Texas tape won’t do it either. Even though the Tar Heels last season played the coach and team they will face this week, there’s not much to gain from the meetings...
With Frank Martin out as South Carolina men’s basketball coach, here is a list of possible replacements for the Gamecocks:. Boynton played at South Carolina from 2000-04 and was part of the Gamecocks’ 2004 NCAA tournament team. He was an assistant at Wofford, Coastal Carolina and spent four years on the Gamecocks coaching staff from 2008-13. He had a part in South Carolina landing one of its best recruiting classes in recent history in the summer of 2010, bringing in a class ranked No. 17 in the country according to Scout.com, No. 22 per Rivals and No. 25 class according to ESPN.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Oklahoma’s second round National Invitational Tournament game against St. Bonaventure is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, March 20 in Norman, it was announced Wednesday. The Sooners advanced in the NIT after defeating Missouri State 89-72 in the first round on Tuesday. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with 28 points and three steals, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 15 points, eight assists and three blocks.
Frank Martin’s dismissal won’t deter Zachary Davis’ plans of wanting to play basketball at South Carolina. Hercules Davis, Zachary’s father, told The State on Monday that his son remains committed to the Gamecocks despite Martin being let go as head coach after 10 seasons. Zachary Davis,...
The Sooners have a tough mental test ahead of them. Less than 48 hours ago, Porter Moser’s team was laser focused on Selection Sunday, holding out hope that they would see their name on the NCAA Tournament bracket. Now, Oklahoma will have to focus its attention on the NIT,...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Standing in a corridor of the T-Mobile Center after Kansas swamped West Virginia 87-63 in the Big 12 tournament semifinals, Kansas Jayhawks senior Ochai Agbaji paused to consider the undercurrent of a moment that somehow seemed normal enough but actually was an anguishing few years in the making. Two years...
Reaching the NBA is enough to qualify anyone to talk basketball. Being the all-time leading scorer of the Denver Nuggets between 1976 and 2021, a time period that also included Carmelo Anthony, even further solidifies that case. So when University of South Carolina graduate and WNBA agent Jade-Li English encouraged...
Marquette is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and the Golden Eagles will be tasked with getting past North Carolina in the Round of 64 should Shaka Smart's team intend to make it past the first round of the event. With the game set to be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Smart finds himself back in the same state he coached in for six years before taking the Marquette job — Smart was at Texas from 2015-21 — and the return to the Lone Star State was among the first questions thrown at the first-year Marquette head coach Wednesday.
When/where: 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: truTV; WHB (810 AM) About No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Only one No. 16-seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of March Madness. UMBC upended Virginia, 74-54 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. ... No. 1 seeds hold a 143-1 record versus No. 16 seeds. ... here have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. ... Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67, in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne and John Walker came off the bench to score 21 and 16 points respectively. Brison Gresham had six blocks, six points and 13 rebounds. … The Tigers are led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones. His son, John, is a senior transfer from Nevada. … The Tigers qualified for the NCAAs by beating Alcorn State, 87-62, in the SWAC tournament finals. During the regular season, TSU went 13-5 in conference games during the regular season … Texas Southern defeated then-No. 20-ranked Florida, 69-54, on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to that game, the Tigers lost at Oregon (83-66), at Saint Mary’s (67-58), at Washington (72-65), at Air Force (61-57), at North Carolina State (65-57), at BYU (81-64) and at Louisiana Tech (87-60). … Texas Southern has qualified for the NCAAs two consecutive seasons and four times in six years. … TSU is 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … TSU has won eight of its last nine games. … TSU was picked to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and finished second overall. … TSU’s Brison Gresham is a transfer from the University of Houston. PJ Henry is a transfer from University of Hartford and A.J. Lawson a transfer from McNeese State. … Freshman Shaqir O’Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir’s sister, Amirah, plays for TSU’s women’s team.
The sight of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament is hardly anything new, but their appearance as a No. 8 seed is quite rare. The 2022 NCAA Tournament marks just their fifth-ever inclusion as a No. 8 seed — but the second time in as many seasons — as they get set to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
No. 1 Kansas tips off the last game of the night on Thursday versus No. 16 Texas Southern in round-one NCAA tournament play. Ahead of tipoff, here is how to watch Kansas (28-6) versus Texas Southern (19-12), in addition to predictions from both ESPN and KenPom, and the Las Vegas odds.
