Recent video of free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski in a Tampa Bay barber shop indicates that a return to the Buccaneers in 2022 is still very much in the question. In the clip, the four-time Super Bowl champion said there’s a “very good chance” that he suits up for the Bucs again this coming season. He also joked about his longtime teammate Tom Brady, who announced his decision to come out of retirement and rejoin the Tampa Bay squad earlier this week.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO