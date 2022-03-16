ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2yXI00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 498,386 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,826 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,582 infections in Brown County, or 17,174 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 406 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 307 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Brown County, IN 17,174 2,582 406 61
2 Boone County, IN 23,478 15,101 260 167
3 Morgan County, IN 23,515 16,396 371 259
4 Marion County, IN 23,728 224,120 300 2,838
5 Putnam County, IN 24,694 9,275 319 120
6 Madison County, IN 25,130 32,544 469 607
7 Hendricks County, IN 25,242 40,625 324 522
8 Hamilton County, IN 25,768 81,451 193 610
9 Johnson County, IN 27,817 42,160 379 574
10 Hancock County, IN 27,880 20,584 333 246
11 Shelby County, IN 30,514 13,548 369 164

IN THIS ARTICLE
