Jefferson County, KY

These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2wlq00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 357,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,826 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,825 infections in Floyd County, or 24,509 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 365 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Floyd County, IN 24,509 18,825 365 280
2 Trimble County, KY 24,766 2,139 452 39
3 Bullitt County, KY 26,353 20,942 245 195
4 Clark County, IN 26,721 30,917 316 366
5 Harrison County, IN 27,085 10,756 327 130
6 Oldham County, KY 27,626 18,060 197 129
7 Shelby County, KY 28,075 13,135 314 147
8 Jefferson County, KY 28,830 221,170 275 2,109
9 Spencer County, KY 28,850 5,264 274 50
10 Henry County, KY 29,948 4,736 291 46
11 Washington County, KY 32,107 3,859 466 56
12 Scott County, IN 33,024 7,841 421 100

This Is the Best State for Public Libraries

Public libraries, particularly in the English-speaking world, have a history that dates back centuries, particularly in the United Kingdom. Public libraries have been part of American culture and education for over two centuries. Today, the best state for these essential institutions is Vermont. The U.S. expansion of public libraries owes its growth heavily to one […]
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Virginia Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
States Where Gambling Revenue Is Skyrocketing (and Plummeting)

Following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that lifted a federal ban on sports betting, many states have rushed to create new laws to allow sports betting. There are now 32 states with at least some form of legal gambling – an increase of five states from two years earlier.  With new forms of wagering that […]
This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
The Best Movie Filmed in Your State

More than 100 years ago, the motion-picture industry decamped to California from the East Coast to work in better weather, escape the monopoly imposed by Thomas Edison, and film at  lower production costs. While the industry has certainly flourished there, however, filmmakers have shot scenes in every state in the union to provide authenticity to […]
