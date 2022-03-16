These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 357,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,826 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,825 infections in Floyd County, or 24,509 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 365 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|24,509
|18,825
|365
|280
|2
|Trimble County, KY
|24,766
|2,139
|452
|39
|3
|Bullitt County, KY
|26,353
|20,942
|245
|195
|4
|Clark County, IN
|26,721
|30,917
|316
|366
|5
|Harrison County, IN
|27,085
|10,756
|327
|130
|6
|Oldham County, KY
|27,626
|18,060
|197
|129
|7
|Shelby County, KY
|28,075
|13,135
|314
|147
|8
|Jefferson County, KY
|28,830
|221,170
|275
|2,109
|9
|Spencer County, KY
|28,850
|5,264
|274
|50
|10
|Henry County, KY
|29,948
|4,736
|291
|46
|11
|Washington County, KY
|32,107
|3,859
|466
|56
|12
|Scott County, IN
|33,024
|7,841
|421
|100
