ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2vt700 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 244,901 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,536 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,331 infections in Mills County, or 22,271 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 281 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mills County, IA 22,271 3,331 281 42
2 Washington County, NE 22,449 4,539 178 36
3 Saunders County, NE 23,759 4,995 138 29
4 Cass County, NE 23,807 6,119 140 36
5 Harrison County, IA 24,153 3,416 658 93
6 Pottawattamie County, IA 25,815 24,138 330 309
7 Douglas County, NE 26,814 148,815 182 1,012
8 Sarpy County, NE 27,781 49,548 131 234

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best State for Public Libraries

Public libraries, particularly in the English-speaking world, have a history that dates back centuries, particularly in the United Kingdom. Public libraries have been part of American culture and education for over two centuries. Today, the best state for these essential institutions is Vermont. The U.S. expansion of public libraries owes its growth heavily to one […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
City
Mills, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Iowa Government
County
Mills County, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Omaha, NE
Government
Mills County, IA
Government
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Idaho Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Gambling Revenue Is Skyrocketing (and Plummeting)

Following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that lifted a federal ban on sports betting, many states have rushed to create new laws to allow sports betting. There are now 32 states with at least some form of legal gambling – an increase of five states from two years earlier.  With new forms of wagering that […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluffs#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Ne Ia#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movie Filmed in Your State

More than 100 years ago, the motion-picture industry decamped to California from the East Coast to work in better weather, escape the monopoly imposed by Thomas Edison, and film at  lower production costs. While the industry has certainly flourished there, however, filmmakers have shot scenes in every state in the union to provide authenticity to […]
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy