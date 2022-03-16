These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 244,901 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,536 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,331 infections in Mills County, or 22,271 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 281 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

