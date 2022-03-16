ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2u0O00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 357,223 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,079 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,810 infections in Lincoln County, or 22,408 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 370 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, OK 22,408 7,810 370 129
2 Logan County, OK 23,293 10,725 339 156
3 Grady County, OK 24,943 13,652 429 235
4 Oklahoma County, OK 25,044 195,855 294 2,301
5 Cleveland County, OK 28,435 78,688 280 774
6 Canadian County, OK 28,487 38,944 271 371
7 McClain County, OK 29,893 11,549 331 128

