These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2t7f00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 659,921 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,153 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 928 infections in Gilpin County, or 15,665 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gilpin County, CO 15,665 928 68 4
2 Park County, CO 15,818 2,751 115 20
3 Clear Creek County, CO 16,025 1,503 117 11
4 Elbert County, CO 18,584 4,676 147 37
5 Broomfield County, CO 19,666 13,003 169 112
6 Jefferson County, CO 20,862 119,005 229 1,306
7 Douglas County, CO 23,055 75,761 121 398
8 Arapahoe County, CO 23,159 147,445 178 1,136
9 Denver County, CO 23,872 165,532 184 1,275
10 Adams County, CO 26,013 129,317 249 1,237

